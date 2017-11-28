Plan for Cruise ships to visit Cowes and beyond firming up

This in from Cowes Harbour Commission. The information below is going out to the Cruising media and leaflets are about to be sent to companies that organiser cruises.

A spokesperson from Cowes Harbour Commission told OnTheWight, “We’ve already had encouraging interest.” Ed

Cowes Harbour Commission is working proactively with Destination Cowes and the Island’s tourism organisation Visit Isle of Wight to promote Cowes as a unique destination port-of-call, encouraged by the rising demand in the cruise ship market, including growth in the Northern European luxury cruise market.

Cowes offers exceptional visitor appeal with cruise ship passengers able to visit world famous tourist attractions such as Queen Victoria’s magnificent Osborne House in East Cowes, the palatial royal residence used as the setting for the major feature film Victoria and Abdul.

Every year, a number of small and medium-sized cruise ships on Northern European itineraries are welcomed to the Isle of Wight to enjoy the delights of Cowes, as well as the Island’s stunning coastlines and breathtakingly beautiful landscapes.

Excited to welcome more cruise ships

The new Cowes Harbour Commission initiative seeks to secure increased cruise calls to Cowes for the benefit of the harbour, town and local economy.

Harbour Master Captain Stuart McIntosh said:

“We are excited at the prospect of welcoming more visiting cruise ships to Cowes, one of the world’s most famous sailing destinations. “However, a visit to Cowes puts cruise guests within easy reach of a multitude of landmark attractions and diverse excursion choices on the Isle of Wight, hence why our Island is often referred to as England in miniature.”

Cost-effective stopover

Cowes is ideally located on the central south coast of the UK and is a cost-effective stopover port for European and UK cruise itineraries.

“The sheltered anchorage offers ample swinging room with a quick tender run to Trinity Landing for disembarkation. Cruise visitors arrive onto The Parade, which is next to Henry VIII’s “Cowes Castle”, home to the prestigious Royal Yacht Squadron and in the heart of Cowes.

After alighting at Trinity Landing, cruise guests may discover the historic town of Cowes and home of world yachting. Opportunities could include a guided tour of the remarkable Sir Max Aitken maritime history museum, housing a collection of unique nautical artefacts, then lunch at a local yacht club and boutique shopping in Cowes High Street.

Plenty to see

Nearby in Newport is Carisbrooke Castle, an Elizabethan artillery fortress, a king’s prison and royal summer residence. Inspiring countryside, historic houses and ancient monuments, beautiful beaches, coastal towns and pretty villages, are all just a few minutes apart from each other on a safe and welcoming Island.

Cruise vessels up to 150m LOA can use the Cowes anchorage in the Solent, with a 5 minute tender run to Trinity Landing, while larger vessels over 150m LOA are safely anchored in the ABP Anchorage, from where it is a 15 minute tender trip ashore to the boutique shops, galleries, and cafés in the winding streets of Cowes with its stunning views over the Solent.

Get in touch

To find out more about Cowes as a destination port-of-call, please contact the Harbour Office by telephone on +44 (0)1983 293952, by email to chc@cowes.co.uk or visit the Website for more information.

