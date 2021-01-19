Planet Aware events help you to reduce waste and consumption in your home or business

Sarah and Anne from Planet Aware have two new online events coming up that may interest some readers.

Sew and Tell

Starts 26th January at 7.30pm

Sew and Tell is a new online textiles group to share ideas and techniques about upcycling, repair and re-use and to find out why it matters.

We will be curating an evening of video clips, short talks in between sharing examples of great upcycling and repair.

Bring your sewing or upcycling project to share, ask for advice or just join to learn and be inspired by others. Our first session on Tuesday 26th January will be focussed in Jeans.

After that the sessions will run fortnightly until the end of March. Book your free place.

The Plastic Files 01: The Takeaway challenge

1st February 2021 at 7.30pm

The Plastic Files is a new series looking at reducing waste and consumption. Our first event focusses on the rise of takeaway waste and is aimed at small hospitality businesses in the Solent and Isle of Wight area.

During the pandemic we have seen a resurgence in the use of single-use plastic as a “solution” to managing infection control. But we know from Blue Planet 2 that single-use is storing up problems for years to come.

So what is the solution? Book your free place.

Image: Mojor Zhu under CC BY 2.0