Planning application should be withdrawn say residents and parish council

Concerns have been raised about plans to stabilise a slope in Adgestone that will lead to the loss of 30 trees.

The project will make safe a 30-metre section of Lower Adgestone road that has been damaged by historic slippage and erosion.

Island Roads, which submitted the plans, said repairing the small section of lane would unlikely lead to more cars using the road which residents fear.

Island Roads: Rural character will be respected

A spokesperson for Island Roads said:

“The rural character will be respected by the proposed work and the gabion baskets being used will not be visible by road users as they will be constructed on the alignment of the supporting embankment.”

The trees — one oak tree and 29 young sapling sycamores — will be replaced by a wholly indigenous species.

The plans were submitted on 14th December, with comments due before 4th January.

Landowner not consulted

In a written representation to the council, Nicky Downer, of the IW AONB Partnership, said:

“The submitted application has raised serious concerns with local residents, including the landowner, who appear not to have been consulted about the scheme. “Public consultation is a fundamental part of the planning process and it is unfortunate this hasn’t been done.”

Newchurch PC: Application should be withdrawn

Gareth Hughes, Newchurch Parish Council clerk, said there had been insufficient consultation with the landowner and local residents.

He said:

“The owner of the land in question and the nearby farm has alleged that proper procedures were not followed before the decision to post this application, and therefore it should be withdrawn pending a proper consultation process and consideration of alternative measures. “If this is true, the parish council would also ask the application be withdrawn until such a process is undertaken.”

Island Roads: Takes environmental responsibilities very seriously

A spokesperson for Island Roads said:

“Island Roads takes its environmental responsibilities very seriously and we have worked closely with Natural England and our environment consultants in developing the proposals. “Our plans involve ongoing wildlife surveys of the site and mitigation measures including installing bat boxes as well as the introduction of native tree species.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: misteraitch under CC BY 2.0