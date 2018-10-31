Planning for 12 new houses approved despite contamination concerns

Potential contamination from a former brickworks and munitions storage could have affected a site where 12 houses will now be built.

Last night, councillors approved plans to develop land next to 255 Gunville Road by a vote of ten to two.

Former uses of land a concern

However, concerns were raised the site may have been used for the deposition of ash from the nearby former brickworks.

There may also have been a former gun battery, searchlight and munitions storage at the site, together with a nearby former refuse tip.

Objectors to the plans said although there had been an investigation into the site, there was plenty of ‘anecdotal evidence’ that the site was contaminated.

Conditions placed on approval

Officers for the Isle of Wight Council said conditions have been placed on the plans to allow a staged approach to the building work, which would enable a thorough investigation of the site, to determine if it is contaminated or not. A desk-top study and site investigation will take place and any contamination will be dealt with.

Building work will not take place until approved by the authority following a full report on the site.

Impact on environment

Concerns were also raised about over-development, ecological concerns, impact on the stream, flood risk, drainage and sewer capacity and the potential devaluing of neighbouring properties.

The proposed housing would comprise a mix of three detached four-bed houses, six semi-detached three-bed houses and three terrace two-bed houses.

The applicant has also agreed to provide £10,000 to upgrade nearby footpaths that will be affected by the building.

Lilley: “Could release a whole lot of contamination”

Ryde ward councillor, Michael Lilley — who voted against the application — said:

“If it is contaminated, because it’s historic, we will have a similar situation to Telford. “You open it up and will release a whole lot of contamination that has been buried for a long time and nature has dealt with. “I am really concerned that if we grant this then there is no going back because I don’t think there is satisfactory evidence given on the investigation of the area.”

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Nickobec under CC BY 2.0

