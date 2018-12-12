Planning Committee vote on Northwood’s 66 homes development

Plans to build 66 new homes in Northwood have been deferred by Isle of Wight Councillors.

The plans had been recommended for approval by council officers, but planning committee members last night (Tuesday) voted against the recommendation.

They cited issues with highway safety at the point where the junction of the site would meet the main road.

Committee told they could not reject plans

Although councillors looked set to refuse the plans entirely, they were told they could not reject them due to the junction issue as it was judged to be legally safe by an experienced engineer.

The committee heard that oncoming traffic could be clearly seen from the junction, and any accidents would be the result of driver error.

Councillors asked for more detail before the decision was brought back before the committee.

Hutchinson: If busy, drivers will take chances

Cllr Stuart Hutchinson said:

“If you have ten or 15 cars stacked in the development waiting to get out and drive to work, they will take chances.”

Nicholson: “Topsy turvy world of Isle of Wight planning”

Ward councillor, John Nicholson, read from Lewis Carroll’s Through the Looking Glass, criticising the council’s ‘lack of consistency’ when assessing the application.

He said:

“Words can mean what you want them to mean in this topsy turvy world of Isle of Wight planning. “The planning policy is so unclear that it can mean anything or, if you are like Humpty Dumpty, just what you choose it to mean.”

Cllr Nicholson said other developments in nearby areas had been refused by the council — developments he said better suited local need.

Public opposition

The scheme was also opposed by Cowes Town Council, Northwood Parish Council and hundreds of residents.

People raised concerns about noise, extra traffic, and the ‘dangerous’ right turn out of the development in to Newport.

Medical Centre at capacity

David Jagger, from Cowes Town Council, said:

“Cowes Medical Centre objects to this, they are already at capacity.”

He said the figures the council had put forward suggesting the 66 houses were necessary were out of date, and the parish council’s own figures had been ignored.

He said,

“Why did we bother?”

Planning officers, however, said the figures were valid until 2027. The developer has said 35 per cent of the houses would be affordable.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Harding Holdings Ltd