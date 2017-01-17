Planning officers recommend approval of Red Funnel’s ‘Plan B’

Isle of Wight planning officers are recommending ‘conditional permission’ for Red Funnel’s planning application to develop their terminal in East Cowes.
Red Funnel revealed the ‘Plan B’ application after their proposed full scheme application was rejected by the Isle of Wight council planning committee in April 2016.
The Isle of Wight ferry company has said they will appeal the committee’s decision, but in the meantime planned to go ahead with a two-phased approach.
Steve Goodman
17.Jan.2017 12:23pm
Planning officers recommending approval of a greedy damaging land grab rather than an improvement of RF’s existing eyesore site still doesn’t make it a good idea, does it?
tiki
17.Jan.2017 12:36pm
The White Hart pub is an eyesore. I’m disappointed it’s not being knocked down….Maybe now it has a reprieve the owners will spruce it up a bit. Hope springs eternal.
Let RF get on with it, god knows we need the investment.
Steve Goodman
17.Jan.2017 12:58pm
If god knows what we need, isn’t (s)he a bit too late delivering?
If investment is available, why can’t it be used to improve existing assets, like the pub and the ferry terminal vehicle areas, without needlessly threatening vital jobs, homes, and businesses?
Green Light
17.Jan.2017 12:48pm
Hope for what? High quality jobs are already in place, the marine business which is established there should come first – not ruthless bulldozing of buildings and businesses which give the town its character – and income….
Wightwitch
17.Jan.2017 1:09pm
What investment?? People who believe that RF funnel are investing in the town are very mistaken. They have a great PR team I grant you … but the reality is that they are looking to invest in themselves and their business not EAST COWES.
Figures that they have released with the latest planning application identify that they are forecasting little growth over the next 10 years …. the transport assessment and Island Roads both indicate that the plan will hardly increase traffic.
They could quite easily just have brought a plan forward to expand in Trinity Wharf and locals would have been happy and it would help to ease traffic congestion on bank holidays and during the summer peak period but no they still want to demolish one of the very few industrial buildings that we have and eventually take over Venture Quays when it could be supporting high paid high skilled jobs which this Island is screaming out for.
The only reason the building has been included in this application is so that the RF can gain legal ownership of the land once planning is approved … not because of a need for it.
Residents in Dover Road will be surrounded by marshalling yard and drop trailers if this application goes ahead. There are no benefits to local people and a threat to the businesses that are currently at Venture Quays.
To approve this application when the Island is in such crisis would be ludicrous … there is no funding in the pipeline for KMP as far as marine industry is concerned … and why struggle to get millions in funding for it when you there is a perfectly adequate site being threatened.
Red Funnel have bulldozed the life out of East Cowes and at some point it has to stop.
Luisa Hillard
17.Jan.2017 1:25pm
I am a fan of regeneration being completed in East Cowes but no one should be misled to believe that this application ticks that box, or that it brings any benefit to East Cowes, only loss of industrial buildings which currently provide local jobs.
Any ‘investment’ is in their own facilities, not community.
Even the government says that the future of the Island is in marine engineering.
Tracy Reardon
17.Jan.2017 2:17pm
If this plan is allowed to go through it is by using lies from Red Funnel to sell a regeneration project that never existed. This plans objective is solely to provide for RF business requirements and this proposal does not seek to deliver the long term regeneration of East Cowes that was falsely promised. Bully boy tactics should never be allowed by one large business to the detriment of all others and if granted means our councils planning committee are agreeing to turn our town into a ferry port and nothing more. No investment is being offered and from a tourism point of view will not deliver a gateway to the island just a runway over East Cowes!!!!
yjc
17.Jan.2017 2:23pm
Did anyone take any notice of any people’s objections?
dave
18.Jan.2017 8:01am
I cannot see any benefit to travellers from Red Funnel’s proposal. Ferries will not run more frequently so what will it achieve other than turning East Cowes into a giant car park. This just seems to be a “land grab”, presumably for financial gain in the future.
Tim
18.Jan.2017 9:16am
Dave, I agree. There does not appear to be any intention by Red Funnel to increase either the speed or frequency of their sailings as a result of this development
DC
18.Jan.2017 11:36am
Did they ever say they would increase the frequency or speed of the crossings then? As someone who uses Red Funnel every day to commute for work I’d be interested to see such details.
dave
19.Jan.2017 9:29am
DC
No – that’s the point. S where is the benefit to IOW?