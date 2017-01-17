Planning officers recommend approval of Red Funnel’s ‘Plan B’

Isle of Wight planning officers are recommending ‘conditional permission’ for Red Funnel’s planning application to develop their terminal in East Cowes.

Red Funnel revealed the ‘Plan B’ application after their proposed full scheme application was rejected by the Isle of Wight council planning committee in April 2016.

The Isle of Wight ferry company has said they will appeal the committee’s decision, but in the meantime planned to go ahead with a two-phased approach.

The paper

Full details, including the officer’s justification and proposed conditions, can be found in the paper below. Click on the full screen icon to see larger version.

Clicking on the blue text in the document will take you to the application details on the council’s planning site.

Location map

View the location of this story.