Planning reforms aimed at boosting rural productivity welcomed

Helen shares this latest news from the Countryside and Landowners Business Association. Ed

Landowners and farmers have welcomed a commitment to support rural economic growth in the Government’s response to the Rural Planning Review.

The CLA, which represents landowners, farmers and rural businesses, had set out a series of reforms that could make a difference to the expansion and diversification of rural businesses and provide much needed rural homes, many of which have been taken forward by the Government in its response to the Rural Planning Review.

This includes new guidance on provision of infrastructure like on-farm reservoirs and polytunnels, as well as extensions to permitted development rights for farmers seeking to turn agricultural buildings into homes.

A positive impact on rural economic growth

CLA South East Regional Director Robin Edwards said:

“These proposed reforms will have a positive impact on rural economic growth. It is important farmers improve their infrastructure and reducing planning barriers to them creating on-farm reservoirs could make the difference in encouraging them to invest in their business. “Turning redundant agricultural buildings into new homes could add income and meet rural housing needs. The idea of a specific new right of permitted development to create affordable homes in particular is a positive step forward.”

Lobbying the planning system

To ensure that economic activity in the countryside is addressed fully by the Government going forward, Mr Edwards said the CLA will continue to lobby for a planning system which leads to thriving communities, more profitable rural businesses and increased productivity.

Robin Edwards added:

“These proposals will now be consulted on and the CLA will work with the Department for Communities and Local Government to see them brought in as soon as possible to make a real difference for people living and working in rural areas. “It is vital that the Government follows through with its good intentions to deliver the right outcomes so that rural areas are not left behind.”

See the government response to the Rural Planning Review below.







Government response to the Rural Planning Review (PDF)



Government response to the Rural Planning Review (Text)



Image: anemoneprojectors under CC BY 2.0