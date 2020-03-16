Plans for 15-bedroom fort in the Solent to become one single home

A fort in the middle of the Solent, which was put up for sale earlier this year, could become one big house.

No Man’s Land Fort — one of three in the Solent — was a four-star hotel, developed by Mike Clare, founder of the bed company Dreams, with 23 en suite bedrooms, staff quarters and five themed bars.

In September last year, it was announced the forts were to be sold off by Mr Clare, when it was thought No Man’s and Spitbank Forts could fetch £8 million together.

Change of use

Now a planning application for No Man’s — which also currently has a lighthouse, laser battle play area and spa — is asking the Isle of Wight Council for permission to change the hotel into a single residential property.

Plans put forward by Mr Clare’s holding company Clarenco, would cease the use of the building as a hotel and turn it into a house with at leat 15 bedrooms in the middle of the Solent.

The forts, known as Palmerston’s follies, were built as a line of defence against enemy attacks, by prime minister Lord Palmerston between 1859 and 1865 but were decommissioned by the Ministry of Defence in 1956.

Comments on the application can be made on the council’s Website until 14th April.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Solent Forts