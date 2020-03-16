Plans for 15-bedroom fort in the Solent to become one single home

The company that owns the Fort want to turn it into a single residential property. Comments should be made on the planning application by 14th April

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

No Man's Fort

A fort in the middle of the Solent, which was put up for sale earlier this year, could become one big house.

No Man’s Land Fort — one of three in the Solent — was a four-star hotel, developed by Mike Clare, founder of the bed company Dreams, with 23 en suite bedrooms, staff quarters and five themed bars.

In September last year, it was announced the forts were to be sold off by Mr Clare, when it was thought No Man’s and Spitbank Forts could fetch £8 million together.

Change of use
Now a planning application for No Man’s — which also currently has a lighthouse, laser battle play area and spa — is asking the Isle of Wight  Council for permission to change the hotel into a single residential property.

Plans put forward by Mr Clare’s holding company Clarenco, would cease the use of the building as a hotel and turn it into a house with at leat 15 bedrooms in the middle of the Solent.

The forts, known as Palmerston’s follies,  were built as a line of defence against enemy attacks, by prime minister Lord Palmerston between 1859 and 1865 but were decommissioned by the Ministry of Defence in 1956.

Comments on the application can be made on the council’s Website until 14th April.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Solent Forts

Monday, 16th March, 2020 6:24pm

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2nwy

Filed under: Isle of Wight Council, Isle of Wight News, LDRS, Planning, Top story

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below must comply with the Commenting 'House Rules' and are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Leave your Reply

Be the First to Comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...