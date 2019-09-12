Plans for 40 new homes at Palmers Farm resubmitted to Isle of Wight council

A revised planning application of up to 40 houses built in Wootton has been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.

Peter Rogers, of Brocks Copse Road, Wootton, has lodged planning documents for the proposed site at Palmers Farm with planning application again after revisions were made.

The proposed development will see 40 houses, including 14 houses built in the affordable housing category, erected on the farm.

Revisions made

Plans were submitted in June 2018 before revisions were made removing vehicle access on Brocks Copse Road, adding an alternative right of way and revised boundary lines.

Comments should be made to the council before 27th September.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: Will Scullin under CC BY 2.0