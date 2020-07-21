Plans for houses in Shanklin in the AONB comes with promise of 400 trees and footpath

Plans have been submitted for six detached dwellings in Shanklin, on green space near to the cricket club, on Westhill Road.

A mixture of two-bed bungalows, three and four-bed houses with detached garages have been proposed for the site which is inside the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and provides a well-used footpath for locals, despite it being private land.

Public footpath and 400 trees

However, as part of the plans, the developer has said they are willing to make the footpath along the western boundary, which leads to Holme Copse and links to the Worsley Trail, a public right of way as well as planting nearly 400 native trees in the area.

In the design and access statement, attached as a planning document, agents say the proposal “will offer a modest development in a sustainable location, which is in keeping with the locality and will protect and enhance the character and context of the area, offering much-needed housing”.

You can see the plans (20/00991/FUL), and comment on them, via the Isle of Wight Council’s planning portal.

