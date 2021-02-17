Plans for Modernist houses on site of Harcourt Sands

Work could finally start soon at Ryde’s blighted Harcourt Sands as new applicants apply for a change in plans.

The project is now being taken forward by K-Haus Limited which is seeking permission from the Isle of Wight Council to vary the road and plot layout, to ‘provide a more deliverable proposal’.

In planning documents, agents Pegasus Group, said an alternative model for development of the site is being pursued which would see prefabricated houses built, following the designs of a German system to be sustainable.

‘Modernist seaside approach

The new-look of 14 flat-roofed houses has been described as a ‘modernist seaside approach’ by architects Chassay and Last which will provide views across the Solent towards Portsmouth from balconies and rooms designed to ‘enjoy the landscape and the benefits of sea air’.

It is intended the first phase of development, which would be on the edge of the estate which meets Puckpool beach, would be ‘the exemplar’ and three of the 14 houses would be used as show homes.

Demolition has begun

In the past few weeks, work on the site has seen the demolition of the swimming pool.

If the application is approved, the developers have said it will commence works as early as possible this year.

RTC: Calls for new application

Ryde Town Council has said while it appreciates the need to develop the site, the proposed design of the building may not be appropriate and may affect the seascape.

It also suggests a new application should be submitted as the proposals deviate so much from the approved plans.

Nettlestone and Seaview Parish Council has also objected to the plans saying it will lack economic development in the local area.

Background

Outline planning permission was granted in April 2016 to build 128 houses on the former Ryde holiday park, in a mix of one, two, three and for bed properties, as well as a 63-bed hotel or 15-holiday units.

The first phase of the plan, to build 35 of the houses, gained further approval in October the same year, with physical work to clear the site starting in 2018.

By the time work started on the site, the original applicants ZeroC had ‘withdrawn its interest’ in developing the site.

Have your say

To view the application, 20/02180/RVC, you can view the council’s planning portal. Comments on the proposals will be accepted until 26th February.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may have been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Images: © Chassay and Last