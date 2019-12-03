Plans for over 100 more Isle of Wight homes, on top of 72 already approved

Plans for more than 100 new homes in Gunville have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council — in an area where two other applications for 72 houses, have already been approved.

Outline plans for 113 dwellings but fully formed plans for 36, totalling 149 houses on a 6.4 hectare site on the edge of Gunville, have been proposed by DN Associates, Island building contractors.

The first phase of works will see 36 houses built — a mixture of two and three-bed houses — adding two roads and extending cul-de-sacs on Arthur Moody Drive and Forest Hills.

Further 113 houses

The second phase of a further 113 houses will wrap around the previous ones — but the development will be sandwiched between two others, extending the existing Gunville Estate from Alvington Manor View to Ash Lane.

The development falls in the Medina Valley Key Regeneration Area, an area the council said needs housing growth.

35 per cent of home to be ‘affordable’

In the design and access statement for the development, it is proposed that 35 per cent of the homes will be affordable — roughly 52 of the 149.

Comments for the application can be made via the council’s planning portal until 16th December.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed