Plans for St Mary’s roundabout delayed by council

A decision on the future of St Mary’s roundabout has been postponed until the Isle of Wight Council receives further information about Coppins Bridge.

Proposals to change the road layout have been drawn up as part of wider plans, funded by a £9.6m government grant, to improve traffic flow around Newport.

Eight phases of work

The work, which would be carried out in eight phases, could see the entire network between the Asda development and Camp Hill overhauled and the lower part of Newport High Street pedestrianised.

The phase which involves Coppins Bridge will be brought forward, to run concurrently with improvements to St Mary’s roundabout.

Scope of project expanded

Speaking at the cabinet meeting on Thursday 14th June, transport cabinet member Cllr Ian Ward said the scope of the project was being expanded to include Coppins Bridge — but further information was needed about the traffic flow first.

He said:

“The project would benefit from looking at a wider picture — Coppins Bridge, and the road to Coppins Bridge as well. “They are strategic junctions. “That’s why the decision has been pushed back, until we have reports from the second phase.”

Ward councillor, Cllr Andrew Garratt, said he welcomed the expanded project.

