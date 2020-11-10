Plans to build 50 homes on Puckpool Hill: Have your say

Up to 50 houses could be built on Puckpool Hill — opposite the former Harcourt Sands Holiday Park.

Following pre-application consultation earlier in the year, the applicant RJB SIBA Trust has put forward outline plans for a range of two to five bedroom houses on the top of Puckpool Hill.

Outline plans only

The outline plans mean only the access, landscaping and other associated works are to be determined at this stage, with other matters, including the layout of the development, coming later.

The greenfield site, which was formerly used by the holiday park as a recreation field and golf course, had been identified by the Isle of Wight Council in the draft Island Planning Strategy Development Plan as providing space for homes.

Split of property types

Agents WYG said a meeting has been requested with the council to discuss the viability of providing affordable housing on the site.

Nine two-beds, 13 three-beds, 24 four-beds and potentially four five-bed houses are proposed for the site.

According to the agents’ design statement, the proposed scale and layout would ‘respect and preserve the character and appearance of the locality’.

Concerns raised about impact on wildlife

Feedback from the pre-application consultation saw concerns raised about the development of the greenfield land and the impact on wildlife, but some comments supported the need for housing.

It is also proposed the pedestrian safety will be improved by widening the road at Puckpool Hill, building a new footway on Appley Road and bus stop improvements at Thornton Cross.

Have your say

View the plans or comment on the application, 20/01733/OUT, via the Isle of Wight Council’s planning portal.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © WYG