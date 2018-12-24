Plans to convert a disused church into homes

A disused church in Wroxall could become two residential units if plans are approved by the Isle of Wight Council.

The Methodist church on the High Street has lodged plans which would transform the building into two houses, while remaining sympathetic to the character of the building.

In 2000, the church relocated into the adjoining former Sunday school building, where worship continues to take place.

Not listed, but many features to remain

Timber pews were stripped out of the church, although some of the original features still remain.

The building is not listed.

While no detailed plans have been drawn up yet, the original windows will be retained.

The timber panelling and vaulted ceilings will also remain. The conversion would also keep the timber dais and steps.

‘A continuing drain on stretched resources’

The plans say the building is no longer needed by the church and is ‘a continuing drain on the already stretched resources of Wroxall Methodist Church’.

The disabled toilet, and the corridor connecting the church to the Sunday school building, would be demolished as part of the plans.

Accessible, unisex toilets would be relocated to the second building.

In a pre-application response, the local authority has said a conversion could be achieved while retaining the appearance of the building.

The plans are available for comment on the council’s Website until 11th January 2019.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed

Image: © Andrew White Planning