Plans to demolish former pub and build homes on site

A dilapidated pub could be demolished and turned into six houses.

The former Worsley pub, on Wroxall High Street, closed in 2013 and now plans have now been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council to transform the site.

Between 2002 and 2013, the pub had six tenancies, three of which entered into administration.

Sheer level of investment required could not be justified

The application states:

“Owing to the presence of other eating, drinking and entertainment establishments in Wroxall, coupled with the poor physical condition of the building, it was decided that the sheer level of investment required could not be justified.”

Four of the houses would have two bedrooms at first floor level (mainly within the roof space) and a multi-functional room on the ground floor that could be used as a small third bedroom or study.

The plans state the houses would be sensitive to the surrounding environment and contribute to the local economy.

The plans are available online for comment until 15th February.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview