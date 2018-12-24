Plans to expand Escape Room business in Newport

Plans to build an escape room in a storage unit in Newport have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council.

Random Rooms currently run four different escape rooms in East Cowes. The rooms are themed and up to six people enter and have to solve clues and puzzles to escape within a set time limit.

Accessible escape rooms

However, they are looking to expand into a storage unit on Chain Lane, which will make the rooms more accessible, and allow them to increase the number of rooms available to five.

The inside layout of the storage unit would be changed to accommodate the different rooms.

Current room themes include the ‘Goddess Curse room’, where participants have to solve clues to ‘protect the earth from Anuket’s curse’, and the ‘Motel room’, where groups must work quickly to prevent a murder.

More room themes are in development, and the themes are due to be changed in 2019.

How it works

Puzzles and games involve manipulating smaller objects — no furniture needs to be moved, and most involve deciphering codes, unlocking small boxes and cases, opening padlocks and finding objects hidden around the room.

The company currently shares a building with the community library and has residential neighbours — the plans say it has never had any issues with noise or disturbances impacting neighbours.

The attraction would be open up to seven days a week, with similar opening hours to the adjacent pool hall. The attraction would employ two full-time staff and, subject to success, two part-time staff.

Tourist attraction

The applicant says it hopes to attract customers from across the Island and the mainland.

Although the plans will see the loss of a storage unit, the application says the storage unit will soon be unoccupied with no immediate tenancy prospects:

“The alternative would be another town centre unit remaining in an unoccupied place.”

Plans: “Improving effect on the existing unit”

The plans state:

“The arguments put forward for the proposed change of use far outweigh any negative aspects of the proposal. “It cannot be denied the proposal will not only have an improving effect on the existing unit but could benefit the Island on a much wider scale. “When viewing the proposal from a layman’s perspective it is extremely difficult to put forward any argument against the proposal.”

Chalkley: “More variety of escape rooms with a more immersive feel”

Alex Chalkley, of Random World Productions, said the company was thrilled to be moving to a new building with the opportunity to provide bigger and better escape rooms.

Mr Chalkley said:

“Compared to the existing premises, the new site will be more accessible; with step free access to all rooms, more variety of escape rooms with a more immersive feel, and a larger and better-equipped Reception/Waiting room. “We will also be increasing the number of available booking slots and be able to cater for larger groups. New rooms such the “Dragon Room” set in a Chinese temple, “The Cell” and “The Old Hospital Room” are all in development.”

He added that they were committed to using Island businesses for the renovation.

The plans are available to be commented on until 11th January 2019.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some additions by OnTheWight. Ed