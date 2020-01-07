Plans to turn former Police station into new business headquarters

A former police station could turn into offices — after six years of being empty.

The past home of Cowes Police is set to become offices for Spinlock, a marine design and manufacturing company, should a planning application be successful.

Building to be adapted

On the corner of Birmingham Road and Mill Road in Cowes, across the road from Spinlock’s current home, the police station could undergo a renovation to adapt the existing building into a new business headquarters with a design studio and office units.

Smaller changes will be made to its external appearance, with small outbuildings demolished and an extension on the roof, turning the space into a conference room with views towards the Solent.

Expanding operations

The move to the police station will allow Spinlock, which bought the building in May last year, to expand its operations but also rent separate office spaces to other businesses if it wishes to do so.

In an applicant statement, Spinlock embraced the opportunity to expand due to the limitations at its old office.

It said:

“Maximising the space available through a major investment in the old police station not only preserves a historic building within Cowes but repurposes it to provide a Spinlock Head Office for the long term, enabling us to create and secure many local jobs, both internal staff and with supply companies.”

Have your say

Comments already on the application are supportive of the change, saying it is good for the building to be used again and for the company to remain locally in Cowes as well as boosting the marine industry on the Island.

Further comments can be made on the proposals until 31st January.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed