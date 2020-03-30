Plans under consultation for new dentist in Lake

A new dental practice could come to Lake — as another medical practice down the road closes its doors.

Plans have been submitted to the Isle of Wight Council, by a Mr and Mrs Wilson, for a dental practice in Lake, on Sandown Road — converting a vacant shop and adding a flat upstairs.

Nearby closure

The run down shop, which used to be home to a branch of Swinton Insurance, is close to Beech Grove Surgery, which has now closed to patients in the village, due to doctors’ retirement and the lack of GP recruitment on the Island. The Beech Grove Surgery in Brading is set to close at the end of the this month.

A new shop front would be created but the internal layout would be reconfigured to provide a number of rooms, including a reception area, treating and consultation rooms and toilets.

Investment in property

The planning statement also says the unique operator will invest heavily in the premises to provide further potential benefits for the Island — on this occasion a dentist.

Previously, Island residents have complained about the lack of dentists, long waits for appointments and not being able to get of the waiting list for a place at a surgery.

Comments on the application can be made until 21st April.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed