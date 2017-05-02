Find out --> Who wants your vote <-- on 4th May

Plasticulture: Flickr Group Picture of the Week

This incredibly striking shot by Jeff Morgan of Elm Studio makes our Picture of the Week. It has it all.

Plasticulture field

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

There are always so many great photos added to our Flickr Pool, landscape, portrait, abstract that it’s very hard to choose our favourite.

However, this shot by Jeff Morgan of Elm Studio really jumped out at us this week. Agriculture is a big part of Island life and you only have to drive around the countryside to see the striking image of fields covered in rows and rows of plastic covering young crops.

In our view, this shot has everything!

Be sure to check out Jeff’s other photos, as well as the rest of the Flickr Group Pool.

To join the group, simply sign up for an account on Flickr, go to our Group Pool and ask to join.

Image: © Jeff Morgan Elm Studio

Tuesday, 2nd May, 2017 7:53am

By

