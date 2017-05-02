Plasticulture: Flickr Group Picture of the Week

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.

There are always so many great photos added to our Flickr Pool, landscape, portrait, abstract that it’s very hard to choose our favourite.

However, this shot by Jeff Morgan of Elm Studio really jumped out at us this week. Agriculture is a big part of Island life and you only have to drive around the countryside to see the striking image of fields covered in rows and rows of plastic covering young crops.

In our view, this shot has everything!

Image: © Jeff Morgan Elm Studio