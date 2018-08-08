Play written and performed by young Islanders celebrates the culture and unique identity of seaside towns

‘Sea Change’, an exciting new play celebrating the unique culture of seaside towns in the UK, is being performed at the Ventnor Fringe Festival on Sunday 12th August (book tickets) and at the Quay Arts on Wednesday 15th August.

It was created by local Island theatre makers Rafael Holmberg (19), David McGregor (19) and William Perkins (20).

The performance is a dynamic, avant-garde narrative that follows the rise of a new political figure in a seaside town, similar to the Isle of Wight, who capitalises on an accident with a pothole and the local bingo caller. Traversing the heyday of Victorian seaside resorts, Punch and Judy, the mods and rockers, the decline in the 1960s, through to the present day and beyond, Sea Change celebrates the culture and unique identity of seaside towns, as well as exploring the reasons and people responsible for their ruin. The piece spans multiple theatrical styles and art forms. It is deadly funny and harrowingly serious.

A heightened sense of isolation and apathy

David McGregor says,

“I’m so thrilled to be performing material which is close to my heart. We have all grown up on the Island and have seen the unique difficulties that we face here – a heightened sense of isolation and apathy.”

William Perkins, 20 years old, the other co-producer and performer in the play says,

“It’s been such an interesting process devising a piece of theatre from nothing. I have learnt so much and can’t wait to perform our show in front of an audience.”

‘Sea Change’ would not be possible without the invaluable support of the Mike Howley Trust, which continues to help young island artists to pursue careers in the arts.

Location map

View the location of this story.