Players needed for two youth teams to complete the 2017/18 season lineup

Jess has been in touch with this appeal for players. Ed

Rew Valley Youth Football Club will be entering the 2017/18 season with nine teams, the biggest we’ve ever been.

While the club is thriving, unfortunately, we do have a couple of mixed teams who are struggling at the moment and looking for new members.

Our U15s have been together for seven years, some of them with us since they were eight years old, but this season we’re just short of being able to enter a team.

Our U12s have struggled with numbers now for a couple of seasons and are also desperate for players.

Join our teams

We only have a couple of weeks left to fill these teams or the likelihood is they’ll have to fold.

This will be a massive blow not only to the club and the children who play in them but the whole community.

Get in touch

If you are interested in joining either team please contact our U15s manager, Piers, on 07972 654767 or our U12s manager, Luke, on 07535 113272

Opportunities for girls

On the plus side we do have a hugely successful girls’ team at Rew Valley Youth who have enjoyed a brilliant first season together playing both locally and on the mainland.

We are hoping to build on this success by opening our sessions to a wider age group and creating a hub of girls football here in Ventnor.

Any girls aged between 9-13 are invited to join us. For more information please contact Conner Knight on 07740 964 767 or visit our Facebook page.