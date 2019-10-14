Police and Crime Commissioner welcomes Queen’s Speech, with increase focus on victims

In response to today’s Queen’s Speech, Hampshire and Isle of Wight Police and Crime Commissioner said he welcomes the re-balancing of focus onto protecting victims of violent crime and domestic abuse.

Michael Lane, Police and Crime Commissioner said:

“As Police and Crime Commissioner, I am delighted that the Queen’s Speech today has identified Government priorities that are so important in the lives of the communities I serve.

“Many aspects of the speech highlight the need to increase the focus on Victims – this is a welcome re-balancing.

“Addressing violent crime is essential and topical. Everything that can be done to dial down these risks must continue at pace. And I am pleased that we have already begun this work in our area, which includes the development of Hampshire’s first Violence Reduction Unit, supported by additional funds, to add to those already allocated from my core budget to prevent and respond to the causes of violence.

“This key area is also recognised by the intention to increase focus on protecting those living with Domestic Abuse. That more people are having the confidence to come forward to report domestic abuse is a welcome improvement over the last few years. But further efforts to prevent this harmful blight in our communities is key to creating a better future.

“Underpinning both violent crime and domestic abuse are two weaknesses in our communities today – the prevalence of Mental Health issues and the need for additional resources in Adult Social Care. That these also feature in the Queen’s Speech is key to creating the foundations that empower realisation of individual and community potential.

“And, of course, I welcome the indication of a Police Protection Bill, that will consider a Police Covenant and action to refresh and affirm the bravery and commitment that is made by policing every day in local communities across the area I serve. This will hopefully give formal affirmation to how our communities respect and value this contribution by those who go forward to protect us all.”