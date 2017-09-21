Police appeal after 69 year old man dies following collision

This in from the police, in their own words. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who passed away this week. Ed

Pedestrian dies following Isle of Wight collision last month

A pedestrian has died following a collision on the Isle of Wight last month.

Officers were called to a collision involving a blue Audi A2 and a male pedestrian on Binstead Road, Ryde, at 9am on 17th August.

The 69-year-old man, from Ryde, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

However, despite treatment he died in hospital on Monday, 18th September 2017.

Officers investigating the collision would like to hear from anyone who witnessed it or who saw either the car or the man walking prior to the incident.

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44170309337, or Crimstoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: skatoolaki under CC BY 2.0