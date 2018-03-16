Police appeal after five-man fight ends in arrests

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

Police are investigating a public order incident in Cowes that has led to a man being treated for a broken hand and fractured shoulder, and another man being treated for a fractured eye socket.

At around 2am this morning (Friday 16 March) we received a report of a number of men involved in a fight on Newport Road. The two men who received injuries have since left hospital where they were treated.

Three men from Cowes aged 27, 29, and 33, a 32 year-old man from Newport, and a 27 year-old man from Chale, have all been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. They remain in custody at this time.

Get in touch

If you saw what happened please call 101 quoting 44180098785, alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0

w.flickr.com/photos/westmidlandspolice/6147239771/