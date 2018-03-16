Hovertravel service suffering technical issues today

This in from Hovertravel. Ed

We will be operating a one craft timetable for the rest of today – Friday 16 March, due to technical problems where we are only able to operate 1 of our craft.

Shuttle service

From 1545 to 1745 departing Ryde, 16:00 to 18:00 departing Southsea we will operate a shuttle service, with departures and arrivals occurring as frequently as possible.

Passengers who do not wish to use the shuttle service can use Wightlink and a Hovertravel member of staff will be at the Wightlink Fast Cat terminal to issue pre-paid vouchers between 1530 and 1900.

Transfer to Wightlink

The Hoverbus will operate as normal and, if required, will transfer passengers to catch the Wightlink Cat departures.

If you are travelling from Ryde, all passengers will be accommodated on the shuttle service.

We apologise wholeheartedly for the delay and disruption to your journeys today.

Engineers working tirelessly

Our engineering team is fully focussed on the technical issues and working tirelessly on a solution to bring a second craft into service.

An update regarding next week’s timetable will be issued over the weekend.

Please note that our weekend service will not be affected, and we will be operating as normal for Saturday and Sunday.