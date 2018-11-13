Police appeal after late night collision left 17 year old pedestrian with severe concussion

police act reporting

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

Officers on the Isle of Wight are investigating a road collision which left a 17 year-old girl with a concussion.

At some point between 00:40am and 01:30am on Saturday 10 November the teenager was crossing the road at the Newport Road junction with May Close in Godshill when she was involved in a collision with a blue or grey Peugeot hatchback car.

A woman who was in the car stopped at the scene before leaving. She is described as:

  • White.
  • Slim.
  • Aged in her thirties or forties.
  • Around 5ft 6ins tall.
  • She had a long brown ponytail.

We are keen to speak to the woman who stopped at the scene as she may be able to help us to establish what happened.

The teenager was taken to hospital where she was treated for a severe concussion and is now recovering at home.

Anyone with information can call Sergeant Adam Brown on 101 quoting 44180422344.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

Tuesday, 13th November, 2018 4:42pm

By

