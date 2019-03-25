Police appeal after Isle of Wight motorcyclist left with life-threatening injuries

Police shared this news over the weekend. Ed

Appeal following serious injury collision on the Isle of Wight.

We are investigating the circumstances of a collision that left a motorcyclist with serious life-threatening injuries on the Isle of Wight.

We were called at 02:23am Saturday morning by our colleagues from the ambulance service, who were treating a 27 year-old motorcyclist on Sandown Road in Lake at the junction with Cemetery Road.

Life threatening injuries

He has subsequently been taken to Southampton General Hospital for treatment. His injuries, which include a number of broken bones, are described as life threatening.

We are still carrying out enquiries to establish if any other vehicles were involved, or whether this was a single vehicle collision.

Get in touch

Anyone who saw what happened or the Honda motorbike involved in the area before the collision should call 101 quoting 44190101012

Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: 28704869 under CC BY 2.0