Police appeal after Newport burglary

We are appealing for information after a burglary at a car repair workshop in Newport.

Between 8pm on Tuesday 2 May and 8.30am on Wednesday 3 May, entry was gained to a workshop at Chris Scott Car Sales on Forest Road.

Nearly £16,000 worth of tools and vehicles were taken. Two quad bikes and two off road motorcycles, including a child’s motorbike, were stolen.

Man arrested

A 36-year-old man from Freshwater was arrested in connection with this incident.

He has been released, but remains under investigation.

Get in touch

Anyone with information about this incident should call 101 quoting 44170164177 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

