Police appeal after stolen van goes over cliff edge in Freshwater

We were called at 10.28am this morning (Wednesday 10th February) with reports of a van in the water off Military Road, Freshwater.

The van had gone over the cliff edge and came to rest in the water below.

Police attended, supported by the RNLI and the Coastguard, and the vehicle was searched.

Stolen from Freshwater

The vehicle – described as a black Renault Master panel van with a registration number ending ZFK – was unoccupied, and there is no evidence that anyone was in the vehicle when it went over the cliff

We can confirm that this van was reported stolen this morning, and is suspected to have been taken from Queens Road, Freshwater, some time between 9pm on 9th February and 8.15am this morning.

Dash cam footage?

We are appealing for anyone with information, Dash Cam footage or CCTV footage that could assist our enquiries into the theft of this vehicle to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210050437.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

