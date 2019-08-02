Police appeal following altercation in Newport store

Hampshire Constabulary share this latest appeal. Ed

We are appealing for witnesses to an altercation between a man and woman in a queue at a Newport shop last Sunday (28th July).

We are particularly hoping to speak to a man who asked the woman if she was okay after the incident, which occurred at Pan Stores at the Royal Exchange, Furrlongs between 6.15pm and 6.50pm.

The 31 year old woman was with her two young children at the time of the incident. The male involved in the altercation is described as being white, of large build and in his late 20s.

Get in touch

Were you in Pan Stores at the time? Did you hear or see anything taking place or did you ask the woman if she was okay after the altercation?

If you can help, please call 101, quoting reference 44190266691.

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0