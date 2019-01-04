Police appeal following Isle of Wight hit and run collision

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

Officers are appealing for information after a vehicle failed to stop following a collision on the Isle of Wight.

They are also appealing for help to trace the suspect vehicle – a silver Ford Focus with front end damage and a customised roof rack, as in the picture.

Officers believe the suspect car was stolen prior to the collision.

Collision on Friday

The collision involved two silver Ford Focus’s and occurred in Landguard Road, Shanklin at around 6.37pm on Friday 28 December.

The driver of the suspect vehicle failed to stop at the scene and drove off at speed in the direction of Josephs Way. One of the number plates from this vehicle was left at the scene showing the registration number CP53 VAU.

Injuries and damage to car

The other Ford Focus was being driven by a 55-year-old man. His 25-year-old daughter was in the front passenger seat.

Both were left shocked by the incident. The female passenger had to have hospital treatment for severe whiplash.

PC Dominic Green, said:

“I am appealing for anyone who witnessed this collision or anyone who thinks they may have seen the vehicle which made off, before or after the collision, to come forward. “I am also asking anyone who thinks they may have seen this vehicle abandoned in the area, to let us know. It’s a silver Ford Focus with a rear number plate of CP53 VAU. It will have suffered front end damage in the collision and may have a custom built roof rack as in the photograph. “We also know that a blonde woman driving a Peugeot 206 described as having sporty writing on the side witnessed the collision and stopped to check on the injured people. I would encourage this person to get in touch as they may have vital information.”

Get in touch

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44180480325.

Alternatively, ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.