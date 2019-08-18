Police searching for 69-year-old woman discover body

Hampshire Constabulary share this latest news. Ed

Update: Officers searching for missing Jennifer Key from Ventnor have located a woman’s body this afternoon (18 August).

Formal identification procedures are ongoing, but Jennifer’s next of kin have been made aware of the discovery.

Our thoughts are with Jennifer's family and friends.

Have you seen missing Jennifer Key from the Isle of Wight?

The 69-year-old was last seen in the Downside Lane area of Ventnor at around 10.30pm last night (17 August).

We are concerned for her welfare and are asking members of the public to keep an eye out for her.

Jennifer is described as:

White

5ft 6ins tall

Brown eyes

Grey hair cut into a long bob

Slight build

She is possibly wearing a lavender coloured jacket, lavender/light blue coloured trousers and white shoes.

Get in touch

Please report any sightings of her to us on 101, quoting incident 271 of today’s date.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.