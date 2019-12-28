Police appeal following serious road collision in Shalcombe on Christmas Eve

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision on the Isle of Wight on Christmas Eve, Tuesday 24th December.

Officers are investigating after the collision between a silver Citroen Berlingo and a white Renault Master minibus just after 12.12pm at the junction for Broad Lane and Middle Road, Shalcombe.

Serious injuries

The minibus was travelling from Freshwater towards Newport when the collision happened, causing both vehicles to leave the road.

A 77-year-old man, from Freshwater, suffered serious injuries to his chest.

A second man, aged 55 and also from Freshwater, also suffered chest injuries in the collision.

Get in touch

Police are keen to speak with anyone who witnessed the collision. Anyone with information can call 101, quoting 44190461292.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0