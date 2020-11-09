Police appeal following stabbing in Cowes on Sunday night

We’re appealing for witnesses to a serious assault which took place in Cowes last night (Sunday 8th November).

At around 9pm, a 19-year-old man suffered a stab wound to his leg when he was assaulted by two males on a footpath linking Newport Road to Frazer Close, near to the Arctic Road and Cycleway junction.

Serious but not life-threatening injury

The man has suffered a serious but not life-threatening injury.

Officers are in the area and are making enquiries.

We are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed or heard anything in the area at this time, or perhaps captured anything or anyone acting suspiciously on Dash Cam whilst driving past.

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44200433764.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

Personal safety advice

We would like to take this opportunity to encourage people to take a look at our personal safety advice.

As we move into winter the afternoons are getting darker earlier, and you will find certain areas much less populated than usual as a result of the current government restrictions.

For those who do need to leave their address when it is dark, we remind you to make use of busy, well-lit areas where possible and to plan a route before heading out.

When you are out and about, move with confidence and try to be aware of your surroundings if you can.

All our personal safety tips can be found on the Website.

Responding to violent crimes

We also have a dedicated page on responding to violent situations. If you are ever confronted with violence, it’s important not to compromise your personal safety. Check out our page online page online.

