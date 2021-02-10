Police appeal for dashcam footage after teenage girl grabbed by man

We’re appealing for witnesses and information following an incident near Ryde, Isle of Wight.

It was reported that at around 9pm on Tuesday 9th February a 17-year-old girl was grabbed by the arm by a man she did not know.

This took place by the bus stop beside the Tesco car park, just off the A3055 Brading Road.

The girl was able to shake the man off before entering the Tesco store.

Man approached from car

The man had been the passenger of a vehicle – described as silver/grey in colour with blue tinted lights and four doors – before getting out and approaching the girl.

He was described as being white, aged in his 20s, with brown eyes, black hair, and wearing a jumper.

Officers are in the area making enquiries, but we are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen this vehicle in the area at this time.

Get in touch

If you have any Dash Cam footage or CCTV from this area and we haven’t spoken to you already, please call us.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44210050110.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111, or via their anonymous online form at crimestoppers-uk.org

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary, in their own words. Ed

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0