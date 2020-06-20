Police appeal for witnesses after collision leaves 89-year-old man in serious condition

We are appealing for information after a car travelling along St Catherine’s Road this morning (20th June) at about 5.45am, collided with two other parked vehicles.

The collision caused the grey Citroen C3 to overturn.

The driver, an 89-year-old man, was admitted to hospital where he currently remains in a serious condition.

No one was else was injured.

Appeal for witnesses

Officers investigating the collision are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or saw the grey Citroen C3 beforehand in the area, to make contact with them.

Get in touch

Can you help? Please call 101 and quote 44200223408.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0