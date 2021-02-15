Police appeal for witnesses after reports of handgun being used in aggravated burglary

Police are investigating a report of aggravated burglary after attending Fairway Holiday Park in Sandown last night (Sunday 14th February).

Officers were called around 6.45pm to a report that three men had forced entry to a caravan. It was reported that one of the men had a handgun with him.

One man arrested

No one was injured during the incident and there was not believed to be a wider threat to the public.

As part of the investigation, a 24-year-old man from Newport has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. He remains in custody at this time.

Patrols in the area

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Craig Fielding, said,

“This incident will understandably be concerning to the community. “From our enquiries, we believe the victim and men were known to each other, and do not believe there to be a wider threat to the public. “Officers will be carrying out enquiries today and conducting patrols in the area, and if you have any concerns then please do not hesitate to approach them. “As part of our enquiries, we are keen to hear from anyone who may have any information that could assist our enquiries. “Maybe you saw something suspicious at the caravan park last night? Or perhaps you saw the men leaving the caravan park? “I also want to urge anyone who may have dash cam footage from the caravan park and surrounding area around 6.45pm to get in touch.”

Get in touch

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44210056340.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

