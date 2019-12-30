Appeal for witnesses after robbery victim left with broken jaw

We’re appealing for witnesses after a man was left with a broken jaw following a robbery in Newport.

We received reports of the robbery, which happened between 1am and 2am close to Newport bus station.

Assaulted by stranger

The 19-year-old man was walking to get a bus when he was approached by a stranger who demanded his wallet. When the teenager refused he was punched several times, knocking him to the ground, at which point his wallet was stolen.

The victim suffered a fractured jaw, a broken nose, swelling around his eye and damage to his teeth.

PC Tom Wyld said:

“A lot of people were celebrating the festivities on Friday night into Saturday morning, so we’re asking for your help. “The suspect came from Chapel Street, so we’re keen to speak to anyone who saw him or noticed anyone acting suspiciously. “We also want to hear from any residents in the area who have private CCTV or who have found any discarded items in your gardens or bins.”



Man arrested

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident.

He has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to call us on 101, quoting 44190464492, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0