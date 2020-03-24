Police appeal for witnesses after single-vehicle collision in Newport

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries in a single-vehicle collision in Newport, Isle of Wight, last night (March 23).

Police were called after a silver Ford C-Max left Calbourne Road and collided with a verge just after 11pm.

Serious wrist injury

The driver, a 65-year-old man from Freshwater, suffered a serious injury to his right wrist and was taken to hospital.

Officers investigating the exact circumstances of the collision are keen to speak with anyone who may be able to assist them.

Get in touch

Maybe you witnessed the collision, or saw a silver C-Max in the area in the moments leading up to the collision?

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the reference 44200108635.

News shared by Hampshire Constabulary. Ed

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0