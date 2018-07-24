Police share this appeal after a man sustained stab wounds early this morning (Tuesday) in Cowes. Ed

We are investigating a serious assault which took place in Cowes in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday 24 July).

At around half past midnight, police received a report that an 18-year-old man had suffered two stab wounds to the back in the area around Love Lane and Windmill Close.

The man, from Cowes, was taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment where his injuries have been described as not life-threatening.

Enquiries into the exact circumstances surrounding the assault are on-going.

Did you see the assault?

Detective Sergeant Roger Whitewick said:

“This was a serious assault which happened in a residential area. “We believe there are people living in this area who may have witnessed the assault, or the events leading up to it. I am appealing for these people to come forward with any information they may have to assist us. “Did you see anything out of the ordinary, or a group of people acting suspiciously in your local area? Please call us if you saw anything. “Neighbourhood officers will be in the area over the coming days carrying out further work, so if you have any concerns please speak with one of our officers.”

Get in touch

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newport CID on 101, quoting 44180279060, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Image: Ray Forster under CC BY 2.0