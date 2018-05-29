Isle of Wight Greens open nominations for Prospective Parliamentary Candidate

The Isle of Wight Green Party has opened nominations for its Prospective Parliamentary Candidate for the next General Election.

Last June’s election saw the Green candidate increase their support by 37% from 2015, and achieve the second highest Green vote in the whole of the UK.

Vix Lowthion’s vote share was surpassed among Greens only by sitting Brighton MP and national co-leader Caroline Lucas.

IW key target for national party

It is expected that the Island will remain a key election target for the national Green Party, and so the strongest candidate possible is essential to gain a second Green seat at Westminster.

Daniel James, chair of the local party, said,

“As a prospective MP, Vix Lowthion works extremely hard to promote Green issues and campaign for the Island community. Our local party has grown exponentially since she joined us. “Yet we are a fully democratic party which does not automatically re-select candidates. Any local member can put themselves forward for consideration, in an open process. “With dwindling support for our reckless government hurtling towards a no-deal Brexit, and the Irish border question far from resolved, we have to be ready for another snap General Election.”

Get in touch

Prospective candidates, who need to be a current member of the Isle of Wight Green Party, are requested to email the local election agent at ea@isleofwight.greenparty.org.uk with the names of two seconders and a statement of no more than 250 words.

The closing date for nominations is 10pm on 25th June, with initial hustings at 7pm on 18th June at the Riverside Centre in Newport.

The result of the vote by local members will be declared in July.

Article from Vix Lowthion on behalf of the Isle of Wight Green Party. Ed

Image: bagelmouse under CC BY 2.0