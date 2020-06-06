Police appeal for witnesses to fatal road traffic incident after Royal Mail driver dies

Isle of Wight police are investigating following a fatal collision on the Isle of Wight this morning (Saturday 6th June).

Officers were called to The Downs Road at 7.38am to reports of a single vehicle collision.

The Royal Mail van had left the road and went down a steep embankment, just west of Newport Shute.

Fatal incident

The occupant, a man aged 40, from Southampton, died as a result.

His next of kin have been informed and they are being supported by specialist officers.

Were you a witness?

Officers are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicle driving in the area prior to it.

Get in touch

In addition, if you have dash cam footage of the vehicle and/or the collision please call us.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 159 of today’s date.

Our thoughts are with the family and friends. Ed

Image: skatoolaki under CC BY 2.0