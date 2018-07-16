Police appeal for witnesses to Newport assault

Police are appealing for information following a report of an assault on a 34-year-old woman in Newport.

The woman was driving alone in her car at around 6.45pm on Tuesday 10 July when she approached the junction of Nelson Road.

As she did so, a group of six men, walked in front of her vehicle, causing her to stop.

Woman injured

One of the group then smashed the passenger side window before they walked away.

The woman sustained small cuts to her face, as a result of the broken glass.

Description of men

The men are all described as being white and aged between 20 and 30 years of age.

One of the men was described as having blonde hair and a pink complexion.

Another man was described as being of medium build with a tattoo on his left shoulder, short, cropped hair, and as wearing dark trousers and white trainers.

A third man was described as being of large build, with short, cropped hair.

We are appealing for anyone who saw what took place to come forward and speak to us.

Get in touch

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44180259860.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, where information can be left anonymously.

