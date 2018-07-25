Police arrest suspect in Cowes stabbing incident

After being stabbed in the back twice on Tuesday, the 18 year old teenager from Cowes was taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment. He remains in hospital.

Handcuffed man

Police share this latest update following the stabbing in Cowes yesterday (Tuesday). Ed

Officers investigating a serious assault which took place in Cowes in the early hours of Tuesday 24 July have made an arrest.

At around half past midnight, police received a report that an 18-year-old man had suffered two stab wounds to the back in the area around Love Lane and Windmill Close.

The man, from Cowes, was taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment where his injuries have been described as not life-threatening. He remains in hospital at this time.

Man arrested
As part of our enquiries a 23 year-old man from Carisbrooke has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing.

Image: v1ctor under CC BY 2.0

Wednesday, 25th July, 2018 11:37am

By

