Police arrest suspect in Cowes stabbing incident

Police share this latest update following the stabbing in Cowes yesterday (Tuesday). Ed

Officers investigating a serious assault which took place in Cowes in the early hours of Tuesday 24 July have made an arrest.

At around half past midnight, police received a report that an 18-year-old man had suffered two stab wounds to the back in the area around Love Lane and Windmill Close.

The man, from Cowes, was taken to St Mary’s Hospital for treatment where his injuries have been described as not life-threatening. He remains in hospital at this time.

Man arrested

As part of our enquiries a 23 year-old man from Carisbrooke has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing.

