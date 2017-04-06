Police believe vicious assault was ‘result of mistaken identity’

Police share this latest appeal. Ed

We are appealing for information after a 50-year-old woman was assaulted by another woman in Corburgs Bar on Union Street, Ryde, Isle of Wight on Sunday 2 April.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning, between midnight and 1am.

The 50-year-old woman suffered two broken toes and cuts and swelling to her face as result of the attack.

Appeal for witnesses

The woman we would like to trace in connection with this incident is described as being in her late teens, either 18 or 19-years-old, approximately 5ft 8 in height with dark hair.

It is believed the assault is a result of mistaken identity. Regardless, the woman has suffered significant injuries as a result.

Confident someone saw what happened

PC Samantha Barry from the Isle of Wight Investigation Team said:

“This is believed to be an unprovoked attack on a night out at a popular Island bar. “I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this incident to come forward. The bar was busy at the time of the incident and I’m confident someone saw what happened. “Were you in Coburgs on Saturday night into Sunday morning? Please call 101 and quote 44170121956 with information.”

Image: West Midlands Police under CC BY 2.0

