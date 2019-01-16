Police charge teenager for multiple offences following Sandown and Newport incidents

The 14 year-old has been charged with a number of offences including assault by beating, common assault, criminal damage, using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm, or distress.

handcuffed

Officers investigating two separate incidents in Sandown and Newport have charged a 14 year-old boy.

Sandown Pier
On Wednesday 26 December between 6pm and 7pm a number of young people were reported to be causing problems on Sandown Pier, a staff member was assaulted and a glass door was smashed.

Newport Co-op
On Friday 28 December between 9 and 10pm a group of young people were reported to be throwing around signage and baskets at the Co-Op on Pyle Street in Newport. Staff were also verbally abused.

Charged
Officers have now charged a 14 year-old boy from Sandown in connection with both incidents. He has been charged with:

  • Two offences of assault by beating
  • Common assault
  • Criminal damage
  • Using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm, or distress
  • Possession of an offensive weapon in a public place

He has been remanded to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 16 January).

