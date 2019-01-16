Police charge teenager for multiple offences following Sandown and Newport incidents

Police share this latest news. Ed
Officers investigating two separate incidents in Sandown and Newport have charged a 14 year-old boy.
Sandown Pier
On Wednesday 26 December between 6pm and 7pm a number of young people were reported to be causing problems on Sandown Pier, a staff member was assaulted and a glass door was smashed.
Newport Co-op
On Friday 28 December between 9 and 10pm a group of young people were reported to be throwing around signage and baskets at the Co-Op on Pyle Street in Newport. Staff were also verbally abused.
Charged
Officers have now charged a 14 year-old boy from Sandown in connection with both incidents. He has been charged with:
- Two offences of assault by beating
- Common assault
- Criminal damage
- Using threatening, abusive, or insulting words or behaviour to cause harassment, alarm, or distress
- Possession of an offensive weapon in a public place
He has been remanded to appear at Isle of Wight Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 16 January).
