Police commissioner hands out £300,000+ to help prevent offending

Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane has awarded 32 grants totalling £334,774 in his latest grants round that supports community organisations that are working to help keep Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, and Southampton safer.

The latest funding round brings the total invested by the Commissioner, through his safer communities’ grant, to protect the vulnerable, support victims and reduce offending to £1,700,739 for this financial year.

Help prevent offending and support victims

The purpose of the Commissioner’s Safer Communities Fund is to help prevent offending and support victims, assisting people to realise their life potential without being drawn into the Criminal Justice System.

In this second funding round for 2018/19, the Commissioner received 68 applications totalling £785,000, exceeding by far the amount of funding available.

PCC: “Vital services provide a lifeline”

Michael Lane said:

“I am keen to do everything possible to support those projects that maximise protecting those who are most vulnerable within our community, support those who have been affected by crime, and seek to reduce offending. “These vital services provide a lifeline for the people they work with and additionally support frontline policing by helping prevent people from taking the wrong path or being increasingly vulnerable. This reduces demand on our hard pressed officers. “With limited resources and an over subscription of bids for my initial funding round earlier this year, this second grants round has offered those organisations working to help keep our communities safer a further opportunity to seek financial assistance.”

Projects to benefit

Full list of projects that have been funded:

Whole Hampshire Constabulary Policing Area

Aurora New Dawn – £10,000

A training package for professionals across Hants and IOW to raise awareness of cyberstalking, how to spot the signs and how to support victims.

Brake – £7,405

Support and advocacy for victims who have been injured or bereaved by road crash and aid the development of Family Liaison Officers around road crash.

Blue Apple Theatre – £11,850

A new 45 minute play & workshop based on real hate-crime testimonies & case studies will be toured to schools.

CrimeStoppers Trust – £15,000

A contribution towards the role of Crimestoppers Regional Manager (RM) for Hampshire and IOW

Solent Mind – £15,000

Peer-led support for victims of crime with a mental health issue- includes group/social/1:1 opportunities, run for & by people with lived experience

Multiple Areas

Isle of Wight Youth Trust – £15,000

Isle of Wight

This project will reduce the impact of crime on young people by supporting victims, preventing offences and delivering educational projects.

Isle of Wight Citizens Advice – £12,400

Isle of Wight

A community focused education and awareness raising programme about hate crime and how to report it, focussing on disability.

The Princes Trust – £12,500

Eastleigh, New Forest, Portsmouth and Southampton

Positive Futures uses inspiring themes (sport, the arts) to help offenders and young people “at risk” to reengage with work, education & society.

Community First – Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre (RASAC) – £9,500

Basingstoke and Deane, East Hampshire, Eastleigh, Test Valley, Winchester

A male only wraparound service offering peer support groups & specialist 1:1 counselling in Hampshire for victims of sexual abuse.

Circles South East – £15,000

Basingstoke and Deane, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth, Southampton, Winchester

Through the use of trained volunteers Circles SE will support sexual offenders released from prison to safely reintegrate back into the community

Portsmouth Mediation – £5,750

Havant and Portsmouth

Equip local communities with the restorative skills that help to defuse tensions and prevent conflict, harm and hate from occurring and escalating.

One Community Eastleigh – £3,045

Hampshire

Elder Abuse Action and Awareness Project (Part 3) – Host train the trainer sessions for those working with older people: identify and support possible victims, and raise awareness to prevent new victims

Hampshire Cultural Trust – £5,000

Hampshire

Summer Arts College delivers high quality poetry & photography workshops as positive youth diversion activities to at-risk young people from YOT & YCP.

District Specific

Community First – Youth First – £9,627

East Hampshire

Street based work to keep vulnerable/at risk young people(YP) aged 11-19 safe from County Lines exploitation, CSE, on line grooming, risky behaviours.

Y Services – £14,520

Fareham

The project will support young people to be safe and healthy, both physically and mentally, through targeted group delivery, and 1-1 support sessions.

Motiv8 – £5,909

Fareham

DIVERT is a youth crime diversion programme targeted at associated YP committing low level ASB and/or at risk of criminal exploitation

Y Services

Gosport £6,439

The project will support young people to be safe and healthy, both physically and mentally, through targeted group delivery, and 1-1 support sessions.

Gosport Community Safety Partnership – £5,250

Gosport

Voting event based on a Participatory Budgeting model where local projects bid for a share of funds to address ASB and issues affecting young people.

Gosport Community Safety Partnership – £4,253

Gosport

Targeted ASB Youth Work. This service will engage with young people in Gosport who are, or who are at risk of, committing ASB, through education, support and signposting.

Motiv8 – £14,225

Gosport

DIVERT is a youth crime/exploitation diversion programme targeted at young people committing low level ASB and/or at risk of criminal exploitation.

Y Services – £11,304

Havant

A youth project utilising creative art alongside youth work & social skills training techniques, to tackle/ reduce ASB, Emotional Mental Health & CSE

Motiv8 – £4,000

Havant

Hate crime intervention package for young people; providing targeted group work, alongside educational hate crime workshops.

Motiv8 – £14,984

Portsmouth

Pilot crime and criminal exploitation reduction service for 8-13 year olds, identified as being at risk of crime and/or criminal exploitation.

Portsmouth Abuse and Rape Counselling Service – £14,987

Portsmouth

Specialist counselling and therapy for children and young people (YP), who are displaying HSB, including online, peer on peer and sibling abuse.

Heart of Portsmouth Boxing Club – £11,923

Portsmouth

Fighting Back is a project that uses the power of sport to help the victims of crime better cope and recover from their experiences

Pompey in the Community – £13,102

Portsmouth

Project to connect with young people at risk or engaging in football hooliganism and engage them in a programme of diversionary activity, changing lives.

The Source Young People’s Charity – £15,000

Rushmoor

Transforming the Lives of hard to reach, difficult to engage, disadvantaged, vulnerable & chaotic young people at risk of exploitation, reoffending or entering the Criminal Justice System

Southampton City Council – £15,000

Southampton

Supervision of queues at taxi ranks by marshals improves behaviour, reducing conflict and violence.

SPECTRUM Centre for Independent Living – £14,976

Southampton

Bringing affected communities together to develop innovative community solutions to increasing reporting & awareness & reducing impact of hate crime

The Society of St James – £15,000

Southampton

Provides volunteering opportunities to people who are looking to build new skills and experiences to help them move away from addiction and offending.

Street Reach – £2,136

Winchester

Targeted monthly workshops to engage vulnerable and disadvantaged young people, referred from our outreach, helping reduce risk factors to offending.

Citizens Advice Winchester District (CAWD) – £4,880

Winchester

Provide a prison-based free, confidential, impartial, independent weekly advice sessions to prisoners with a focus on finance and debt advice.

The maximum amount of funding that could be applied for per application in this funding round was £15,000.

Information on projects that were successful in the first funding round (which allowed bids for up to £50,000) can be found at www.hampshire-pcc.gov.uk/funded