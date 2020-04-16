Police Commissioner launches £25k fund to help people stay safe during lock down

Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, has set up a £25,000 fund to provide existing voluntary groups, informal community groups established in direct response to Covid19, Parish and Town councils and schools grants of up to £500 to help people stay safe.

The fund is part of a wider package of support for communities and service providers that the Commissioner has developed to help protect the vulnerable, support victims and reduce offending during the pandemic and beyond.

Michael Lane said:

“A significant amount of work is already taking place in our communities to ensure those that are vulnerable or need help are supported. It is heartening to see so many people volunteering to help their neighbours, communities, health workers and others through this difficult time. “Having the right resources at the right time to enable those people supporting our communities to do so is essential. The Covid-19 Keeping Communities Safer Fund aims to do exactly that – provide funding quickly to help to support communities as they work together to be safer during this time.”

Details of the fund and how to apply can be found on the Website.

Example this could be through:

aiding the printing of crime prevention advice

the purchase of a security light for community premises currently having to stay closed

assisting the efforts to ensure those self-isolating have access to the support services they need

to help purchase equipment to provide existing services differently for example to take services online

The funding available will be allocated based on the information provided in the short and simple application form. Funding decisions will be made within four working days.

