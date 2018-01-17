Police Commissioner proposes £1 p/m council tax increase to help protect policing

This in from the office of Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane. Ed

Police and Crime Commissioner, Michael Lane, will be putting his proposal for a £12 per year increase in the amount a Band D household pays for policing to the Police and Crime Panel on Friday 26 January 2018. The proposal follows the Government giving Police and Crime Commissioners additional flexibility in December 2017.

Michael Lane said:

“I routinely ask the public their views on policing. Over the last few months I have specifically been asking residents in Hampshire, the Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton how much they would be willing to pay towards the cost of policing from the local precept for 2018/19 (the coming year). “The outcomes of this consultation showed me that our communities are very supportive of our police force and as such are willing to contribute a greater amount. This helps us to respond to the continuing pressures from demand and changed criminal activities, enabling the Constabulary to continue to be a modern and operationally effective and to keep us all safer from the greatest threats and risks of harm. “Based on the public consultation results, and informed by the professional judgement of the Chief Constable on the resourcing she needs to minimise risk, I will be putting to the Police and Crime Panel my proposal for an increase of £1 per month for a Band D Household. “With 61% of council tax payers in the Hampshire Constabulary policing area residing in properties that are Band A-C the majority of people will see an increase of less than this. “I should be clear that even with this increase the Constabulary will still need to make savings in the next financial year, and in the years to come. With demand on the police continuing to increase and change it is clear that there will be a continuing need for innovation and development if we are to defeat those who wish us harm. This is a continuing journey to transform our police service into the future. The Chief Constable and I will continue to seek efficiencies by taking advantage of new technology, further collaboration with our partners and updating skills and approaches to deliver a policing service that is modern and operationally effective.”

Whilst council tax accounts for one third of Hampshire Constabulary’s funding, the other two thirds come from national government grant. The share each constabulary receives is calculated using a funding formula.

Michael Lane said: